IN8bio Inc (INAB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INAB is 71.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of INAB was 1.40M shares.

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ: INAB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that Powerful B cell Targeting: INB-619 precisely targets and eliminates B cells from lupus patient samples, including harmful IgG1 and IgM antibodies, demonstrating potential as a treatment for autoimmune diseases Innovative Next Generation TCE Platform: INB-619 gamma-delta (γδ) TCE platform not only depletes its target CD19+ B cells, but also significantly expands and activates both key types of γδ T cells (Vδ1+ and Vδ2+), overcoming one of the critical challenges in patients with chronic disease and dysfunctional immune systems, low γδ T cell levels Broad Therapeutic Potential and Potential for Safer Treatments: The data suggest INB-619 can uniquely deliver deep immune clearance without triggering the inflammatory cytokines linked to severe side effects, such as cytokine release syndrome (CRS) NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced new preclinical data from its INB-619 program at the 2025 American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting. The data shows that INB-619, a CD-19 targeted γδ TCE, successfully eliminated disease-causing B cells in blood samples from patients with active Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE, or Lupus).

INAB’s Market Performance

IN8bio Inc (INAB) has experienced a 9.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.78% drop in the past month, and a -46.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for INAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.96% for INAB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -49.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INAB stocks, with Laidlaw repeating the rating for INAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INAB in the upcoming period, according to Laidlaw is $7.50 based on the research report published on March 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INAB reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for INAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

INAB Trading at -15.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -17.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INAB rose by +9.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1502. In addition, IN8bio Inc saw -44.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INAB

The total capital return value is set at -1.62. Equity return is now at value -174.66, with -120.77 for asset returns.

Based on IN8bio Inc (INAB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -27.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, IN8bio Inc (INAB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.