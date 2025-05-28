IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) has seen a 57.56% increase in the past week, with a 88.19% gain in the past month, and a 29.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for IMCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 56.68% for IMCC stock, with a simple moving average of 24.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ: IMCC) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMCC is 1.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMCC on May 28, 2025 was 11.02K shares.

IMCC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ: IMCC) has increased by 44.92 when compared to last closing price of 1.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 57.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IM Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “IMC”) (NASDAQ: IMCC) (CSE: IMCC), an international medical cannabis company, announces that it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its common shares (“Shares”) from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The delisting from the CSE will not affect the Company’s listing on NASDAQ and its Shares will continue trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol “IMCC”.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMCC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for IMCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMCC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on October 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMCC Trading at 66.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +94.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMCC rose by +69.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7401. In addition, IM Cannabis Corp saw 16.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.5 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for IM Cannabis Corp stands at -0.2. The total capital return value is set at -6.38. Equity return is now at value -63.75, with -11.11 for asset returns.

Based on IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.