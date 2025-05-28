IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IHS is 151.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IHS on May 28, 2025 was 841.45K shares.

IHS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) has increased by 2.04 when compared to last closing price of 5.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”) group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has today published its 2024 Sustainability Report. The report covers sustainability activities from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024 and demonstrates IHS Towers’ continued commitment to its stakeholders, including, but not limited to, its employees, customers, suppliers, local com.

IHS’s Market Performance

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) has seen a -12.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.61% gain in the past month and a 46.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for IHS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.66% for IHS’s stock, with a 47.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IHS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IHS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on August 28, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IHS reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for IHS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to IHS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

IHS Trading at 6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHS fell by -12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.58. In addition, IHS Holding Ltd saw 88.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHS starting from Darwish Mohamad, who proposed sale 1,972 shares at the price of $4.71 back on Apr 07 ’25. After this action, Darwish Mohamad now owns shares of IHS Holding Ltd, valued at $9,288 using the latest closing price.

Howden Stephen J, the Officer of IHS Holding Ltd, proposed sale 4,509 shares at $4.71 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07 ’25, which means that Howden Stephen J is holding shares at $21,237 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for IHS Holding Ltd stands at -0.95. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value -21745.59, with -1.01 for asset returns.

Based on IHS Holding Ltd (IHS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at -8.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -794.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.