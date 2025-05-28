HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.38 in comparison to its previous close of 3.65, however, the company has experienced a 3.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-19 that HUYA’s fundamentals continue to deteriorate, with live streaming revenue declining and non-live segments unable to offset core weakness. Margins are under pressure as cost-cutting reaches its limits and streamer retention costs rise, further challenging long-term profitability. Valuation is justified only by HUYA’s net cash position, with no visible turnaround in topline or user growth; we reiterate my SELL rating.

Is It Worth Investing in HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) Right Now?

HUYA has 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUYA is 72.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUYA on May 28, 2025 was 2.11M shares.

HUYA’s Market Performance

The stock of HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has seen a 3.25% increase in the past week, with a 7.63% rise in the past month, and a -4.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for HUYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.78% for HUYA’s stock, with a 8.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUYA Trading at 9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, HUYA Inc ADR saw 24.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for HUYA Inc ADR stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -1.62, with -1.09 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -88.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.