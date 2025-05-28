Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, HRL stock has gone up by 0.27%, with a monthly gain of 1.68% and a quarterly surge of 2.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Hormel Foods Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.08% for HRL stock, with a simple moving average of -1.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) is 21.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HRL is 0.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HRL is 290.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% of that float. On May 28, 2025, HRL’s average trading volume was 3.13M shares.

The stock price of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) has surged by 2.58 when compared to previous closing price of 29.44, but the company has seen a 0.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRL

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRL reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for HRL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 15th, 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Underperform” to HRL, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

HRL Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRL rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.59. In addition, Hormel Foods Corp saw -3.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRL starting from Murano Elsa A, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $30.40 back on Mar 27 ’25. After this action, Murano Elsa A now owns 95,488 shares of Hormel Foods Corp, valued at $136,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hormel Foods Corp stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 9.54, with 5.62 for asset returns.

Based on Hormel Foods Corp (HRL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.37 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.