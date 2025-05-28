Honeywell International Inc’s (HON) Stock: A 3.95% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Honeywell International Inc (HON) has seen a 0.68% increase in the past week, with a 13.71% gain in the past month, and a 6.82% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for HON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.95% for HON’s stock, with a 6.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) Right Now?

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01x compared to its average ratio. HON has 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HON is 641.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HON on May 28, 2025 was 4.60M shares.

HON) stock’s latest price update

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.00 compared to its previous closing price of 222.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that HON’s divestment of its PPE business and deal to acquire Johnson Matthey’s Catalyst Technologies business are part of its realignment plan to optimize its business portfolio and deliver sustained growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $250 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HON reach a price target of $260, previously predicting the price at $236. The rating they have provided for HON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HON, setting the target price at $290 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

HON Trading at 8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +12.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.86. In addition, Honeywell International Inc saw 0.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from ROBIN WASHINGTON, who proposed sale 2,124 shares at the price of $206.03 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, ROBIN WASHINGTON now owns shares of Honeywell International Inc, valued at $437,602 using the latest closing price.

Madden Anne T, the SrVP and General Counsel of Honeywell International Inc, sale 28,885 shares at $207.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10 ’25, which means that Madden Anne T is holding 41,580 shares at $6,004,903 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honeywell International Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 33.56, with 8.08 for asset returns.

Based on Honeywell International Inc (HON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 9.61 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Honeywell International Inc (HON) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.