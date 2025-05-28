Honest Company Inc (HNST) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) has jumped by 2.68 compared to previous close of 4.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-13 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Honest (HNST) points to a 40.8% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HNST is at 2.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HNST is 92.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.98% of that float. The average trading volume for HNST on May 28, 2025 was 2.82M shares.

HNST’s Market Performance

HNST’s stock has seen a -8.79% decrease for the week, with a 3.75% rise in the past month and a -10.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for Honest Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.24% for HNST’s stock, with a -4.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for HNST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HNST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $7 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HNST reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for HNST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to HNST, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

HNST Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNST fell by -8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, Honest Company Inc saw -28.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNST starting from Winchell Stephen, who sale 10,746 shares at the price of $5.32 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Winchell Stephen now owns 421,098 shares of Honest Company Inc, valued at $57,169 using the latest closing price.

Sternweis Thomas, the SVP, Enterprise Dev. & Strat. of Honest Company Inc, sale 5,138 shares at $5.32 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Sternweis Thomas is holding 296,032 shares at $27,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honest Company Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -0.96, with -0.63 for asset returns.

Based on Honest Company Inc (HNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Honest Company Inc (HNST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.