Home Depot, Inc (HD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.12 in relation to its previous close of 362.71. However, the company has experienced a -2.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Home Depot (HD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Is It Worth Investing in Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Right Now?

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HD is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HD is 993.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HD on May 28, 2025 was 3.83M shares.

HD’s Market Performance

HD stock saw an increase of -2.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.59% and a quarterly increase of -5.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.33% for Home Depot, Inc (HD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.62% for HD’s stock, with a -4.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $425 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to HD, setting the target price at $410 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

HD Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $368.13. In addition, Home Depot, Inc saw -4.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from Siddiqui Fahim, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $367.14 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Siddiqui Fahim now owns 7,951 shares of Home Depot, Inc, valued at $954,564 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Fahim, the Officer of Home Depot, Inc, proposed sale 2,600 shares at $367.14 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Siddiqui Fahim is holding shares at $954,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Home Depot, Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.32. Equity return is now at value 299.52, with 16.41 for asset returns.

Based on Home Depot, Inc (HD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 25.43 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Home Depot, Inc (HD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.