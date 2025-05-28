H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) has plunged by -1.08 when compared to previous closing price of 36.26, but the company has seen a -3.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that HTHT’s first-quarter 2025 margins reflect higher revenue contribution from manachised and franchised businesses.

Is It Worth Investing in H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) is 25.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HTHT is 0.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HTHT is 308.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% of that float. On May 28, 2025, HTHT’s average trading volume was 2.19M shares.

HTHT’s Market Performance

HTHT stock saw an increase of -3.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.28% and a quarterly increase of 0.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.20% for HTHT’s stock, with a 4.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $32.40 based on the research report published on February 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CLSA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTHT reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for HTHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2024.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to HTHT, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

HTHT Trading at 0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT fell by -3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.31. In addition, H World Group Limited ADR saw 8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for H World Group Limited ADR stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 28.90, with 5.35 for asset returns.

Based on H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.