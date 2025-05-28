Graham Corp (GHM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Graham Corp (NYSE: GHM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GHM is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GHM is 10.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GHM on May 28, 2025 was 83.30K shares.

Graham Corp (NYSE: GHM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.82 compared to its previous closing price of 36.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that BATAVIA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) (“Graham” or “the Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Barber-Nichols, LLC (“Barber-Nichols”) has been awarded a $136.5 million follow-on contract to support the U.S. Navy’s Virginia Class Submarine program. The period of performance exte.

GHM’s Market Performance

Graham Corp (GHM) has seen a 7.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.26% gain in the past month and a 24.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for GHM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.22% for GHM’s stock, with a 15.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GHM stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for GHM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GHM in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $35 based on the research report published on June 24, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to GHM, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 18th of the previous year.

GHM Trading at 26.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +32.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHM rose by +7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.38. In addition, Graham Corp saw -8.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graham Corp stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 8.41, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Graham Corp (GHM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Graham Corp (GHM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.