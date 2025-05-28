GP-Act III Acquisition Corp (GPAT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: GPAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.36x.

The public float for GPAT is 27.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of GPAT was 149.27K shares.

GPAT) stock’s latest price update

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: GPAT) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 10.48. However, the company has experienced a -0.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GPAT’s Market Performance

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp (GPAT) has seen a -0.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.55% gain in the past month and a 2.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.19% for GPAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.44% for GPAT’s stock, with a 3.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GPAT Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.28%, as shares surge +1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPAT fell by -0.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.43. In addition, GP-Act III Acquisition Corp saw 3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GPAT

The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value 8.15, with 7.71 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 8.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, GP-Act III Acquisition Corp (GPAT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.