GoPro Inc (GPRO) Stock Records -17.00% Quarterly Movement

The stock of GoPro Inc (GPRO) has gone up by 7.27% for the week, with a 2.61% rise in the past month and a -17.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.67% for GPRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.17% for GPRO stock, with a simple moving average of -36.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) Right Now?

GPRO has 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GPRO is 126.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPRO on May 28, 2025 was 4.35M shares.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO)'s stock price has plunge by 12.54% in relation to previous closing price of $0.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that GPRO launches HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition with a 177-degree field of view, HyperSmooth stabilization and versatile lens options.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GPRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GPRO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $2 based on the research report published on February 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRO reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $4.20. The rating they have provided for GPRO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2023.

GPRO Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares surge +7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO rose by +7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6000. In addition, GoPro Inc saw -40.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRO starting from Jahnke Dean, who sale 6,323 shares at the price of $0.86 back on Feb 19 ’25. After this action, Jahnke Dean now owns 355,529 shares of GoPro Inc, valued at $5,414 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.17 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoPro Inc stands at -0.18. The total capital return value is set at -0.93. Equity return is now at value -83.57, with -26.95 for asset returns.

Based on GoPro Inc (GPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -72.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -123.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GoPro Inc (GPRO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.