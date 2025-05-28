Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) has seen a 0.56% increase in the past week, with a 13.01% gain in the past month, and a 0.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for GS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.46% for GS stock, with a simple moving average of 10.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) is above average at 14.29x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GS is 305.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GS on May 28, 2025 was 3.00M shares.

The stock of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) has increased by 2.87 when compared to last closing price of 598.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Goldman Sachs delivered strong Q1 earnings, driven by global banking growth and disciplined cost control, despite asset management headwinds. Interest rate uncertainty and a premium valuation make GS common shares more sensitive to volatility and earnings disappointments. Analysts still expect double-digit earnings growth for GS over the next three years, but near-term risks remain.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $558 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GS reach a price target of $560. The rating they have provided for GS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 04th, 2025.

GS Trading at 11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +12.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $583.83. In addition, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc saw 7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from SOLOMON DAVID M, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $607.17 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, SOLOMON DAVID M now owns 132,784 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, valued at $3,035,850 using the latest closing price.

SOLOMON DAVID M, the Managing Director of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, proposed sale 5,000 shares at $603.81 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that SOLOMON DAVID M is holding shares at $3,019,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 12.26, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 20.79 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 20.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.