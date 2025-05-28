Gold Resource Corp (GORO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GORO is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GORO is 134.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On May 28, 2025, GORO’s average trading volume was 2.83M shares.

GORO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gold Resource Corp (AMEX: GORO) has dropped by -6.54 compared to previous close of 0.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its first quarter operational results from its Don David Gold Mine (“DDGM”) near Oaxaca, Mexico. “While production was lower in Q1 2025 than in prior quarters, we’re now seeing strong early traction,” said Allen Palmiere, President and CEO. “We secured additional capital through ATM sales and received the anticipated tax refund, strengthening our balance sheet and placing us in a bett.

GORO’s Market Performance

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) has experienced a -11.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 59.98% rise in the past month, and a 27.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.21% for GORO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.83% for GORO’s stock, with a 56.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GORO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GORO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GORO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GORO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $4.25 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GORO reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for GORO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GORO, setting the target price at $7.75 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

GORO Trading at 11.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GORO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GORO fell by -11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5927. In addition, Gold Resource Corp saw 147.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GORO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.53 for the present operating margin

-0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Resource Corp stands at -1.32. The total capital return value is set at -0.18. Equity return is now at value -103.61, with -36.81 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -14.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gold Resource Corp (GORO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.