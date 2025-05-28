Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s (GFI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has gone up by 4.14% for the week, with a 1.65% rise in the past month and a 18.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.10% for GFI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.77% for GFI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Right Now?

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31x compared to its average ratio. GFI has 36-month beta value of 0.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GFI is 895.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFI on May 28, 2025 was 4.14M shares.

GFI stock's latest price update

Analysts’ Opinion of GFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFI stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GFI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GFI in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $21 based on the research report published on April 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GFI, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

GFI Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.77. In addition, Gold Fields Ltd ADR saw 67.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.45 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Ltd ADR stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 25.35, with 13.36 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.