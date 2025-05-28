GlycoMimetics Inc’s (GLYC) Stock: A -8.27% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) has gone down by -11.93% for the week, with a -12.34% drop in the past month and a -15.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.33% for GLYC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.27% for GLYC’s stock, with a -6.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GLYC is 56.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of GLYC was 365.23K shares.

GLYC) stock’s latest price update

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC)’s stock price has dropped by -6.31 in relation to previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: GLYC) and Crescent Biopharma, Inc. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, shareholders of GlycoMimetics will own approximately 3.1% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger is fai.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLYC

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to GLYC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

GLYC Trading at -3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLYC fell by -11.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2494. In addition, GlycoMimetics Inc saw -8.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLYC starting from Invus Public Equities, L.P., who sale 260,873 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Aug 08 ’24. After this action, Invus Public Equities, L.P. now owns 6,317,565 shares of GlycoMimetics Inc, valued at $50,009 using the latest closing price.

Invus Public Equities, L.P., the 10% Owner of GlycoMimetics Inc, sale 61,488 shares at $0.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07 ’24, which means that Invus Public Equities, L.P. is holding 6,578,438 shares at $11,197 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-579.14 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for GlycoMimetics Inc stands at -545.17. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -182.66, with -146.71 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -37.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at 236.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -103528.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.