Global Payments, Inc (GPN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Global Payments, Inc (NYSE: GPN) is above average at 12.23x. The 36-month beta value for GPN is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GPN is 241.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume of GPN on May 28, 2025 was 3.50M shares.

The stock of Global Payments, Inc (NYSE: GPN) has increased by 2.24 when compared to last closing price of 74.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #globalpayments–Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) introduced an updated visual identity and logo that features a bolder and brighter look.

GPN’s Market Performance

Global Payments, Inc (GPN) has experienced a -6.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.51% rise in the past month, and a -26.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for GPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.24% for GPN stock, with a simple moving average of -25.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GPN by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GPN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $86 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to GPN, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

GPN Trading at -10.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPN fell by -6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.11. In addition, Global Payments, Inc saw -32.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPN starting from SHEFFIELD DAVID M, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $80.79 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, SHEFFIELD DAVID M now owns 20,150 shares of Global Payments, Inc, valued at $201,975 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Payments, Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 7.03, with 3.14 for asset returns.

Based on Global Payments, Inc (GPN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.4 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Global Payments, Inc (GPN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.