Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ: VRAR)’s stock price has soared by 12.86 in relation to previous closing price of 1.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seeitmarket.com reported 2025-05-22 that Investors can pause to catch their breath after a wild last few months. Cooler heads appear to have prevailed in the trade war, the Q1 earnings season was better than expected, and (for now) economic data is hanging in there.

Is It Worth Investing in Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ: VRAR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VRAR is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VRAR is 14.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.19% of that float. The average trading volume for VRAR on May 28, 2025 was 136.39K shares.

VRAR’s Market Performance

The stock of Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR) has seen a 16.18% increase in the past week, with a 38.60% rise in the past month, and a 8.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for VRAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.27% for VRAR’s stock, with a 28.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRAR Trading at 33.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares surge +41.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAR rose by +16.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2513. In addition, Glimpse Group Inc saw -36.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.03 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glimpse Group Inc stands at -1.77. The total capital return value is set at -0.09. Equity return is now at value -40.76, with -31.75 for asset returns.

Based on Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 15.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.