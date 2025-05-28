Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GTLB is 135.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GTLB on May 28, 2025 was 2.76M shares.

GTLB) stock’s latest price update

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB)’s stock price has soared by 1.05 in relation to previous closing price of 47.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-05-22 that Steve Koenig says investors will have to “pick your software stocks carefully.” He believes Snowflake (SNOW) is well-positioned after its earnings but sees its current runway for growth running out.

GTLB’s Market Performance

GTLB’s stock has fallen by -1.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.78% and a quarterly drop of -21.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Gitlab Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.76% for GTLB’s stock, with a -12.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLB stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for GTLB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GTLB in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $90 based on the research report published on December 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTLB reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for GTLB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to GTLB, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

GTLB Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLB fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.86. In addition, Gitlab Inc saw -14.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLB starting from ROBINS BRIAN G, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $53.04 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, ROBINS BRIAN G now owns 344,105 shares of Gitlab Inc, valued at $2,386,800 using the latest closing price.

Sijbrandij Sytse, the Executive Chair of the Board of Gitlab Inc, sale 108,600 shares at $53.03 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Sijbrandij Sytse is holding 0 shares at $5,758,611 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.19 for the present operating margin

0.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gitlab Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.17. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Gitlab Inc (GTLB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -163.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -142.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gitlab Inc (GTLB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.