GIBO Holdings Ltd’s (GIBO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, GIBO stock has gone up by 4.69%, with a monthly decline of -73.01% and a quarterly plunge of -70.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 30.81% for GIBO Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.83% for GIBO’s stock, with a -68.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GIBO Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GIBO) Right Now?

GIBO Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GIBO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 96.82x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.97.

The public float for GIBO is 4.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of GIBO was 91.22K shares.

The stock of GIBO Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GIBO) has decreased by -9.83 when compared to last closing price of 3.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that HONG KONG, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), Asia’s leading AI-generated content platform, today announced the successful application of its proprietary inspirAI™ technology in short drama creation, marking a major advancement in GIBO’s cross-format storytelling capabilities.

GIBO Trading at -66.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIBO rose by +4.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, GIBO Holdings Ltd saw -70.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIBO starting from MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, who sale 226,000 shares at the price of $10.80 back on Aug 19 ’24. After this action, MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC now owns 395,200 shares of GIBO Holdings Ltd, valued at $2,440,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.83 for the present operating margin

0.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for GIBO Holdings Ltd stands at -0.83. The total capital return value is set at -0.29. Equity return is now at value 2.62, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on GIBO Holdings Ltd (GIBO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 19.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -20.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 59.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, GIBO Holdings Ltd (GIBO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.