Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.19 in relation to its previous close of 10.10. However, the company has experienced a -0.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Genius Sports is a leading sports data provider with exclusive rights, benefiting from the booming sports betting industry and recurring revenue streams. GENI’s fixed-cost, high-margin business model enables strong operating leverage, margin expansion, and positive cash flow as revenue grows without significant cost increases. The stock trades at a discount to peers despite higher EBITDA growth, creating an attractive mispricing and compelling Buy opportunity.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GENI is at 1.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GENI is 216.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.52% of that float. The average trading volume for GENI on May 28, 2025 was 4.27M shares.

GENI’s Market Performance

GENI’s stock has seen a -0.50% decrease for the week, with a -7.76% drop in the past month and a 19.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for Genius Sports Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.23% for GENI stock, with a simple moving average of 13.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GENI reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for GENI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2025.

GENI Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.31. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 15.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GENI starting from Burns Daniel Paul, who proposed sale 8,157 shares at the price of $10.45 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Burns Daniel Paul now owns shares of Genius Sports Limited, valued at $85,222 using the latest closing price.

Stevens Eric, the Officer of Genius Sports Limited, proposed sale 79,373 shares at $9.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that Stevens Eric is holding shares at $744,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1 for the present operating margin

0.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Sports Limited stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.07. Equity return is now at value -7.25, with -5.53 for asset returns.

Based on Genius Sports Limited (GENI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -683.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 16.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at -12.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.