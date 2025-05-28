Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GNS is 9.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GNS is 21.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.73% of that float. On May 28, 2025, GNS’s average trading volume was 2.66M shares.

GNS)'s stock price has gone decline by -3.74 in comparison to its previous close of 0.34, however, the company has experienced a -12.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GNS’s Market Performance

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has experienced a -12.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.35% drop in the past month, and a -12.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.36% for GNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.43% for GNS’s stock, with a -42.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNS Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -15.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -13.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3653. In addition, Genius Group Ltd saw -46.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.14 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Ltd stands at -0.64. The total capital return value is set at -0.25. Equity return is now at value -56.68, with -34.49 for asset returns.

Based on Genius Group Ltd (GNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -23.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.