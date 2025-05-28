General Mills, Inc’s (GIS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of General Mills, Inc (GIS) has seen a -1.28% decrease in the past week, with a -3.58% drop in the past month, and a -12.11% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.21% for GIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.90% for GIS stock, with a simple moving average of -15.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is above average at 11.89x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for GIS is 545.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GIS on May 28, 2025 was 5.97M shares.

GIS) stock’s latest price update

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.41 in relation to its previous close of 53.38. However, the company has experienced a -1.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. wsj.com reported 2025-05-27 that The maker of Lucky Charms and Bisquick pancake mix didn’t specify what organizational actions would be taken.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $54 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIS reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for GIS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to GIS, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

GIS Trading at -4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.62. In addition, General Mills, Inc saw -15.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Sharma Pankaj MN, who sale 3,643 shares at the price of $54.12 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Sharma Pankaj MN now owns 33,073 shares of General Mills, Inc, valued at $197,159 using the latest closing price.

PANKAJ SHARMA, the Officer of General Mills, Inc, proposed sale 3,643 shares at $54.12 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that PANKAJ SHARMA is holding shares at $197,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Mills, Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 27.37, with 8.05 for asset returns.

Based on General Mills, Inc (GIS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, General Mills, Inc (GIS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.