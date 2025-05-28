Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN)’s stock price has increased by 2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 27.59. However, the company has seen a -1.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Norton combines the power of AI with Norton expertise to redefine the way we experience the digital world TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Norton, a trusted brand part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), unveiled its new, innovative browser designed from the ground up with advanced artificial intelligence, Norton Neo.

Is It Worth Investing in Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) Right Now?

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GEN is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GEN is 561.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEN on May 28, 2025 was 4.46M shares.

GEN’s Market Performance

GEN stock saw an increase of -1.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.52% and a quarterly increase of 2.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Gen Digital Inc (GEN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.02% for GEN stock, with a simple moving average of 2.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEN

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for GEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 04th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to GEN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

GEN Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +10.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEN fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.61. In addition, Gen Digital Inc saw 2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEN starting from Starboard Value LP, who proposed sale 3,000,000 shares at the price of $28.01 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Starboard Value LP now owns shares of Gen Digital Inc, valued at $84,036,000 using the latest closing price.

Denzel Nora, the Director of Gen Digital Inc, sale 31,646 shares at $28.76 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Denzel Nora is holding 34,860 shares at $910,139 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gen Digital Inc stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 28.80, with 4.11 for asset returns.

Based on Gen Digital Inc (GEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.61 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gen Digital Inc (GEN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.