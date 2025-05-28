GE Vernova Inc (GEV) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) has jumped by 1.53 compared to previous close of 464.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Investors interested in Alternative Energy – Other stocks are likely familiar with Ormat Technologies (ORA) and GE Vernova (GEV). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Is It Worth Investing in GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) is above average at 67.29x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GEV is 272.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GEV on May 28, 2025 was 4.06M shares.

GEV’s Market Performance

GEV’s stock has seen a 5.58% increase for the week, with a 26.61% rise in the past month and a 48.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for GE Vernova Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.19% for GEV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 49.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEV stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for GEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GEV in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $390 based on the research report published on April 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEV reach a price target of $370. The rating they have provided for GEV stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2025.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to GEV, setting the target price at $380 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

GEV Trading at 30.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.36%, as shares surge +27.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEV rose by +5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $420.26. In addition, GE Vernova Inc saw 43.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEV starting from Zingoni Maria Victoria, who sale 18,803 shares at the price of $368.16 back on Apr 28 ’25. After this action, Zingoni Maria Victoria now owns 0 shares of GE Vernova Inc, valued at $6,922,512 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE Vernova Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 22.02, with 3.89 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -4.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GE Vernova Inc (GEV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.