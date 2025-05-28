GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) Stock Observes 14.72% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) has gone up by 0.22% for the week, with a 17.24% rise in the past month and a -31.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.23% for GDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.08% for GDS’s stock, with a 14.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) Right Now?

GDS has 36-month beta value of 0.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GDS is 185.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDS on May 28, 2025 was 3.15M shares.

The stock of GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) has decreased by -4.77 when compared to last closing price of 28.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that SHANGHAI, China, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced the pricing of its previously announced offering (the “Notes Offering”) of 2.25% convertible senior notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$500 million due 2032 (the “Notes”). The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $450 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The Notes have been offered in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Company has granted the initial purchasers in the Notes Offering an option to purchase up to an additional US$50 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes, exercisable for settlement within a 13-day period, beginning on, and including, the first date on which the Notes are issued. The Company expects to close the Notes Offering on or about May 30, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GDS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for GDS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $53 based on the research report published on March 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDS reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for GDS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to GDS, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

GDS Trading at 6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +16.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +144.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.12. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited ADR saw 14.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDS starting from Liang Yan, who proposed sale 5,000 shares at the price of $20.90 back on Dec 16 ’24. After this action, Liang Yan now owns shares of GDS Holdings Limited ADR, valued at $104,500 using the latest closing price.

Ye Judy Qing, the Director of GDS Holdings Limited ADR, proposed sale 4,183 shares at $20.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13 ’24, which means that Ye Judy Qing is holding shares at $86,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for GDS Holdings Limited ADR stands at 0.31. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 0.74, with 0.22 for asset returns.

Based on GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.