Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY)’s stock price has dropped by -5.27 in relation to previous closing price of 22.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Galaxy Digital Inc. (“Galaxy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLXY) (TSX: GLXY), a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, today announced an underwritten offering of 29,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, consisting of 24,150,000 shares offered by Galaxy and 4,850,000 shares offered by certain stockholders of Galaxy. The underwriters for the offering also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 4,350,000 additional shares of its Class A common stock from secondary shares.

Is It Worth Investing in Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) Right Now?

GLXY currently public float of 123.41M.The average trading volume of GLXY on May 28, 2025 was 3.93M shares.

GLXY’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.86% for GLXY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.86% for the last 200 days.

GLXY Trading at -4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.27% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLXY fell by -8.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Galaxy Digital Inc saw -4.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLXY starting from Brown Erin Elizabeth, who sale 87,704 shares at the price of $22.17 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Brown Erin Elizabeth now owns 402,591 shares of Galaxy Digital Inc, valued at $1,944,398 using the latest closing price.

Brown Erin Elizabeth, the Officer of Galaxy Digital Inc, proposed sale 200,000 shares at $21.91 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Brown Erin Elizabeth is holding shares at $4,382,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLXY

Equity return is now at value -23.34, with -8.91 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.