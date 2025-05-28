Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for FTFT is at 1.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FTFT is 3.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume for FTFT on May 28, 2025 was 454.03K shares.

FTFT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) has decreased by -8.50 when compared to last closing price of 1.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2024-12-02 that NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Future Fintech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT), (hereinafter referred to as “Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or the “Company”), a comprehensive financial and digital technology service provider, today announced an update of the Company’s Blockchain Business Division. The division was established in December 2021 to manage its existing blockchain business to include its development as well as the execution of its strategic growth plan.

FTFT’s Market Performance

Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) has seen a -6.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.50% decline in the past month and a -38.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for FTFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.96% for FTFT’s stock, with a -49.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FTFT Trading at -10.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTFT fell by -6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5549. In addition, Future FinTech Group Inc saw -54.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FTFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.71 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Future FinTech Group Inc stands at -15.57. The total capital return value is set at -2.65. Equity return is now at value -79.06, with -62.11 for asset returns.

Based on Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -19.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -314.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -33.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.