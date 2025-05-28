Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, FCEL stock has gone up by 18.44%, with a monthly gain of 51.31% and a quarterly plunge of -7.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.31% for Fuelcell Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.33% for FCEL’s stock, with a -33.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 4.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for FCEL is 22.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FCEL on May 28, 2025 was 807.99K shares.

FCEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) has increased by 5.47 when compared to last closing price of 5.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-01 that LONG BEACH, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FuelCell Energy) and Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today announced that the first-of-its-kind “Tri-gen” facility at the Port of Long Beach has received the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2025 Better Project Award. The Better Project Award recognizes accomplishments at individual facilities for innovative and industry-leading accomplishments in implementing energy, water, and waste reduction efficiency measures.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCEL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FCEL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FCEL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on December 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCEL reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $2.75. The rating they have provided for FCEL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 14th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to FCEL, setting the target price at $3.85 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

FCEL Trading at 30.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.78%, as shares surge +43.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL rose by +18.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, Fuelcell Energy Inc saw -36.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.3 for the present operating margin

-0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fuelcell Energy Inc stands at -1.18. The total capital return value is set at -0.18. Equity return is now at value -18.96, with -14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.92. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -110.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.