Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Freedom Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FRHC) has decreased by -7.33 when compared to last closing price of 169.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-04-29 that FAIRFAX, Va., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the “Company” or “Freedom”), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the “Bank”) today announced net income of $2,019,348 or $0.28 per diluted share for the first quarter compared to net income of $1,156,906, or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and net income of $1,164,226 or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Freedom Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FRHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Freedom Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FRHC) is 29.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRHC is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FRHC is 17.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. On May 28, 2025, FRHC’s average trading volume was 84.92K shares.

FRHC’s Market Performance

The stock of Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC) has seen a -13.13% decrease in the past week, with a 8.85% rise in the past month, and a 7.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for FRHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.53% for FRHC’s stock, with a 26.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRHC Trading at 9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRHC fell by -13.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.68. In addition, Freedom Holding Corp saw 19.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRHC starting from Zhumagulov Aidos, who sale 300 shares at the price of $120.00 back on Dec 02 ’24. After this action, Zhumagulov Aidos now owns 144,486 shares of Freedom Holding Corp, valued at $36,000 using the latest closing price.

Tukanov Renat, the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of Freedom Holding Corp, sale 3,000 shares at $143.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that Tukanov Renat is holding 6,006 shares at $429,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.47 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freedom Holding Corp stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.36. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 3.89 for asset returns.

Based on Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 865.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.