Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN) is above average at 32.17x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for BEN is 282.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BEN on May 28, 2025 was 4.74M shares.

BEN) stock’s latest price update

BEN’s Market Performance

Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.64% rise in the past month, and a 9.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for BEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.81% for BEN’s stock, with a 8.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $27 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEN reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for BEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BEN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

BEN Trading at 13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +18.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.99. In addition, Franklin Resources, Inc saw 9.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, who sale 863,558 shares at the price of $11.58 back on Apr 17 ’25. After this action, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC now owns 14,930,077 shares of Franklin Resources, Inc, valued at $10,000,000 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON CHARLES B, the 10% Owner of Franklin Resources, Inc, purchase 420 shares at $17.72 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04 ’25, which means that JOHNSON CHARLES B is holding 89,375,487 shares at $7,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Resources, Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 2.84, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.38 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.