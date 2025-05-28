Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FTRE is 90.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.19% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of FTRE was 3.02M shares.

Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTRE)'s stock price has soared by 2.22 in relation to previous closing price of 4.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FTRE’s Market Performance

Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) has experienced a -6.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.90% drop in the past month, and a -71.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for FTRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.21% for FTRE’s stock, with a -73.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTRE stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for FTRE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FTRE in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $7 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTRE reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for FTRE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to FTRE, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

FTRE Trading at -33.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares sank -31.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTRE fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Fortrea Holdings Inc saw -77.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTRE starting from Hanson James S., who sale 1,007 shares at the price of $9.70 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Hanson James S. now owns 9,466 shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc, valued at $9,768 using the latest closing price.

Morais Mark A., the Chief Operating Officer of Fortrea Holdings Inc, sale 1,207 shares at $9.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Morais Mark A. is holding 38,672 shares at $11,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.24 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortrea Holdings Inc stands at -0.3. The total capital return value is set at -0.3. Equity return is now at value -61.58, with -20.50 for asset returns.

Based on Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -67.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.