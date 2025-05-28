Fortive Corp (FTV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11x compared to its average ratio. FTV has 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FTV is 338.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTV on May 28, 2025 was 3.17M shares.

FTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) has increased by 1.71 when compared to last closing price of 69.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the number of shares of Fortive’s common stock authorized under its general share repurchase program by approximately 15.63 million additional shares (the “General Share Repurchase Program”). Following such increase, the total number of shares remaining available for repurchase under the General Share Repurchase Program will be 20 million shares, i.

FTV’s Market Performance

Fortive Corp (FTV) has seen a -2.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.81% gain in the past month and a -10.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for FTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.69% for FTV’s stock, with a -5.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTV stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for FTV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTV in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $67 based on the research report published on April 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTV reach a price target of $86, previously predicting the price at $92. The rating they have provided for FTV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2024.

FTV Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.37. In addition, Fortive Corp saw -5.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from LICO JAMES A, who sale 175,000 shares at the price of $72.40 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, LICO JAMES A now owns 428,585 shares of Fortive Corp, valued at $12,670,000 using the latest closing price.

LICO JAMES A, the Officer of Fortive Corp, proposed sale 175,000 shares at $72.39 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that LICO JAMES A is holding shares at $12,669,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortive Corp stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fortive Corp (FTV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fortive Corp (FTV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.