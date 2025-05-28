Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has gone down by -0.01% for the week, with a 2.89% rise in the past month and a -3.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.66% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.84% for FTNT’s stock, with a 13.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is 43.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 27 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for FTNT is 635.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. On May 28, 2025, FTNT’s average trading volume was 5.13M shares.

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.53 in relation to its previous close of 103.16. However, the company has experienced a -0.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that RIDGELAND, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BCI Wins Fortinet’s Growth Partner of the Year Award.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $110 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTNT reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for FTNT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on May 06th, 2025.

Roth Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to FTNT, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

FTNT Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.87. In addition, Fortinet Inc saw 10.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from KEITH JENSEN, who proposed sale 5,670 shares at the price of $103.16 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, KEITH JENSEN now owns shares of Fortinet Inc, valued at $584,917 using the latest closing price.

KEITH JENSEN, the Officer of Fortinet Inc, proposed sale 3,150 shares at $104.75 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that KEITH JENSEN is holding shares at $329,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.32 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc stands at 0.31. The total capital return value is set at 0.34. Equity return is now at value 205.91, with 20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fortinet Inc (FTNT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 97.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.