Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: FBRX) has increased by 35.81 when compared to last closing price of 8.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 53.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-04-03 that Forte Biosciences (FBRX) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: FBRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FBRX is at 2.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FBRX is 5.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume for FBRX on May 28, 2025 was 33.71K shares.

FBRX’s Market Performance

FBRX’s stock has seen a 53.73% increase for the week, with a 71.92% rise in the past month and a 22.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.42% for Forte Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 57.23% for FBRX’s stock, with a 13.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBRX

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBRX reach a price target of $2.75. The rating they have provided for FBRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 08th, 2024.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to FBRX, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

FBRX Trading at 65.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.60%, as shares surge +61.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBRX rose by +53.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.33. In addition, Forte Biosciences Inc saw -49.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBRX starting from Riley Antony A, who purchase 22,514 shares at the price of $5.55 back on Nov 21 ’24. After this action, Riley Antony A now owns 30,776 shares of Forte Biosciences Inc, valued at $124,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBRX

The total capital return value is set at -1.17. Equity return is now at value -130.27, with -110.01 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -35.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.