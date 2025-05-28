FMC Corp (FMC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) has increased by 2.77 when compared to last closing price of 38.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, today released its 2024 sustainability report, Innovation for Agriculture. Solutions for the Planet.

Is It Worth Investing in FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) is above average at 15.37x. The 36-month beta value for FMC is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FMC is 123.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.92% of that float. The average trading volume of FMC on May 28, 2025 was 2.96M shares.

FMC’s Market Performance

FMC stock saw a decrease of -1.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.70% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for FMC Corp (FMC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.58% for FMC’s stock, with a -21.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $49 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMC reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for FMC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Neutral” to FMC, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

FMC Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.30. In addition, FMC Corp saw -17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from DAVIDSON CAROL ANTHONY, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $37.33 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, DAVIDSON CAROL ANTHONY now owns 6,000 shares of FMC Corp, valued at $223,987 using the latest closing price.

pereira ronaldo, the President, FMC of FMC Corp, purchase 5,600 shares at $35.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that pereira ronaldo is holding 48,837 shares at $200,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for FMC Corp stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 8.81, with 3.22 for asset returns.

Based on FMC Corp (FMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 737.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In summary, FMC Corp (FMC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.