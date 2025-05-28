Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) has decreased by -1.02 when compared to last closing price of 4.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-05-20 that Welcome to the Green Stock News brief for Tuesday May 20th. Here are today’s top headlines: Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) has completed a major renovation of its Connecticut materials recovery facility, equipping it with advanced technology to enhance recycling efficiency and support sustainability goals.

Is It Worth Investing in Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FLNC is at 2.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for FLNC is 75.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 30.41% of that float. The average trading volume for FLNC on May 28, 2025 was 5.08M shares.

FLNC’s Market Performance

The stock of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) has seen a -8.35% decrease in the past week, with a 15.55% rise in the past month, and a -21.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.12% for FLNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.58% for FLNC’s stock, with a -64.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FLNC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FLNC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLNC reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for FLNC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLNC, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

FLNC Trading at 3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +17.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNC fell by -8.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, Fluence Energy Inc saw -69.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNC starting from Arnold Cynthia A, who purchase 33,000 shares at the price of $5.90 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Arnold Cynthia A now owns 86,202 shares of Fluence Energy Inc, valued at $194,641 using the latest closing price.

Boll Rebecca, the Officer of Fluence Energy Inc, proposed sale 78,258 shares at $3.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22 ’25, which means that Boll Rebecca is holding shares at $288,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluence Energy Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value -5.96, with -1.26 for asset returns.

Based on Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -44.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 41.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 19.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.