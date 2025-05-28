Flex Ltd (FLEX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Flex Ltd (FLEX) has gone up by 1.75% for the week, with a 20.61% rise in the past month and a 10.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.02% for FLEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.68% for FLEX stock, with a simple moving average of 17.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Right Now?

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FLEX is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average trading volume for FLEX on May 28, 2025 was 4.21M shares.

FLEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) has surged by 2.41 when compared to previous closing price of 41.48, but the company has seen a 1.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $52 based on the research report published on February 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLEX reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for FLEX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2024.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to FLEX, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

FLEX Trading at 19.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +21.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.45. In addition, Flex Ltd saw 10.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from McSweeney Erin, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $41.94 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, McSweeney Erin now owns 22,299 shares of Flex Ltd, valued at $587,224 using the latest closing price.

McSweeney Erin, the Director of Flex Ltd, proposed sale 14,000 shares at $41.94 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that McSweeney Erin is holding shares at $587,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 16.23, with 4.57 for asset returns.

Based on Flex Ltd (FLEX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.9. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.78 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flex Ltd (FLEX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.