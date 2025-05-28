Firstenergy Corp (FE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Firstenergy Corp (NYSE: FE) is above average at 22.40x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FE is 575.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FE on May 28, 2025 was 5.99M shares.

FE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Firstenergy Corp (NYSE: FE) has decreased by -0.02 when compared to last closing price of 42.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Saw will trim along high-voltage transmission lines in 19 counties through end of year FAIRMONT, W.Va., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary Mon Power is using a helicopter equipped with an aerial saw to trim trees and ensure proper clearance around more than 230 miles of high-voltage power lines in its West Virginia service area.

FE’s Market Performance

Firstenergy Corp (FE) has experienced a -1.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.57% drop in the past month, and a -3.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.02% for FE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.85% for FE stock, with a simple moving average of 1.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to FE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

FE Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.62%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FE fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.46. In addition, Firstenergy Corp saw 5.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FE starting from Lisowski Jason, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $41.97 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Lisowski Jason now owns 183 shares of Firstenergy Corp, valued at $503,652 using the latest closing price.

Lisowski Jason, the Officer of Firstenergy Corp, proposed sale 12,000 shares at $41.97 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Lisowski Jason is holding shares at $503,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Firstenergy Corp stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 8.69, with 2.09 for asset returns.

Based on Firstenergy Corp (FE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Firstenergy Corp (FE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.