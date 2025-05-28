First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has increased by 2.07 when compared to last closing price of 19.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.64% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Is It Worth Investing in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is above average at 14.08x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FHN is 500.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FHN on May 28, 2025 was 6.17M shares.

FHN’s Market Performance

The stock of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has seen a -0.64% decrease in the past week, with a 13.31% rise in the past month, and a -2.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for FHN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.84% for FHN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for FHN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to FHN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

FHN Trading at 8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.43. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw 0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from BARTON HARRY V JR, who proposed sale 1,200 shares at the price of $22.12 back on Feb 20 ’25. After this action, BARTON HARRY V JR now owns shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $26,544 using the latest closing price.

JORDAN D BRYAN, the Chairman, President & CEO of First Horizon Corporation, sale 109,980 shares at $21.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 22 ’25, which means that JORDAN D BRYAN is holding 1,861,381 shares at $2,323,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at 0.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 9.09, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.