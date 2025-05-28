Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.53 in relation to its previous close of 37.20. However, the company has experienced a -3.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) will participate in the 2025 Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference on June 10, 2025, at approximately 7:30 AM ET. Bryan Preston, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will represent the Company. Audio webcast and any presentation slides may be viewed live and for approximately 14 days after the conference through the Investor Relations section of www.53.com. Additionally, any slides used in the presentation will.

Is It Worth Investing in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Right Now?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.11x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FITB is 663.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of FITB was 5.02M shares.

FITB’s Market Performance

The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has seen a -3.47% decrease in the past week, with a 8.11% rise in the past month, and a -11.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for FITB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.80% for FITB stock, with a simple moving average of -8.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FITB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FITB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FITB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FITB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $47 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FITB reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for FITB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to FITB, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

FITB Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.84. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw -9.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from BRUMBACK EMERSON L, who proposed sale 9,900 shares at the price of $35.59 back on Apr 28 ’25. After this action, BRUMBACK EMERSON L now owns shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $352,338 using the latest closing price.

Leonard James C., the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Fifth Third Bancorp, sale 17,200 shares at $44.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19 ’25, which means that Leonard James C. is holding 244,487 shares at $761,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

1.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 11.71, with 1.08 for asset returns.

Based on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.41 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.