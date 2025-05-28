Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

FATE has 36-month beta value of 2.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FATE is 107.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FATE on May 28, 2025 was 2.21M shares.

FATE) stock’s latest price update

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE)’s stock price has increased by 5.17 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. zacks.com reported 2025-05-14 that FATE incurs a narrower-than-expected loss in the first quarter. The company’s innovative pipeline remains in focus.

FATE’s Market Performance

FATE’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.69% and a quarterly drop of -0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.66% for Fate Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.31% for FATE stock, with a simple moving average of -40.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FATE

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FATE reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for FATE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 17th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to FATE, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

FATE Trading at 17.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATE remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1264. In addition, Fate Therapeutics Inc saw -26.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATE starting from Wolchko J Scott, who proposed sale 113,178 shares at the price of $0.93 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, Wolchko J Scott now owns shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc, valued at $104,881 using the latest closing price.

Bressi Jerome Charles, an insider of Fate Therapeutics Inc, sale 5,980 shares at $1.55 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10 ’25, which means that Bressi Jerome Charles is holding 270,203 shares at $9,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.03 for the present operating margin

-1.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fate Therapeutics Inc stands at -13.19. The total capital return value is set at -0.54. Equity return is now at value -49.23, with -36.32 for asset returns.

Based on Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -176.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.