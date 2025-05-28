Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Faces 1.35% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Fastenal Co (FAST) has gone up by 1.27% for the week, with a 3.56% rise in the past month and a 12.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.56% for FAST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.28% for FAST’s stock, with a 9.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) is above average at 41.38x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for FAST is 1.14B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FAST on May 28, 2025 was 7.49M shares.

FAST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) has plunged by -0.38 when compared to previous closing price of 41.64, but the company has seen a 1.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to FAST, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

FAST Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.56. In addition, Fastenal Co saw 15.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Soderberg John Lewis, who sale 16,362 shares at the price of $82.45 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Soderberg John Lewis now owns 0 shares of Fastenal Co, valued at $1,349,068 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Co stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.37. Equity return is now at value 32.35, with 24.49 for asset returns.

Based on Fastenal Co (FAST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 216.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.69 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fastenal Co (FAST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.