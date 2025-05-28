Fangdd Network Group Ltd (DUO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Fangdd Network Group Ltd (DUO) has seen a -2.44% decrease in the past week, with a -8.84% drop in the past month, and a -58.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for DUO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.01% for DUO’s stock, with a -64.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fangdd Network Group Ltd (NASDAQ: DUO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fangdd Network Group Ltd (NASDAQ: DUO) is above average at 4.34x. The 36-month beta value for DUO is also noteworthy at 2.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DUO is 35.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.06% of that float. The average trading volume of DUO on May 28, 2025 was 4.82M shares.

DUO) stock’s latest price update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd (NASDAQ: DUO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.61relation to previous closing price of 0.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.44% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-23 that SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or the “Company”), a customer-oriented property technology company in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2025.

DUO Trading at -12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUO fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2351. In addition, Fangdd Network Group Ltd saw -61.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.37 for the present operating margin

0.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fangdd Network Group Ltd stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.31. Equity return is now at value 10.63, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Fangdd Network Group Ltd (DUO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -41.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -123.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Fangdd Network Group Ltd (DUO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.