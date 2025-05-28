EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EYPT is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EYPT is 59.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EYPT on May 28, 2025 was 771.76K shares.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.93 in relation to its previous close of 5.68. However, the company has experienced a -2.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that – Over 400 patients enrolled and randomized over a seven-month period, driven by strong physician and patient interest –

EYPT’s Market Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) has experienced a -2.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.44% drop in the past month, and a 0.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for EYPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.49% for EYPT stock, with a simple moving average of -23.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on January 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to EYPT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

EYPT Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -12.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.18. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from Zaderej Karen L., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.99 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Zaderej Karen L. now owns 36,500 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $29,950 using the latest closing price.

Zaderej Karen L., the Director of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $5.81 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Zaderej Karen L. is holding 31,500 shares at $29,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.88 for the present operating margin

0.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -2.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.5. Equity return is now at value -53.54, with -42.43 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11526.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -129.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 126.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.