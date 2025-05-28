Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EYEN is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EYEN is 2.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On May 28, 2025, EYEN’s average trading volume was 1.20M shares.

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN)’s stock price has dropped by -12.43 in relation to previous closing price of 1.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 37.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that Eyenovia and Betaliq continue to negotiate a binding merger agreement consistent with the previously announced signed Letter of Intent

EYEN’s Market Performance

Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) has seen a 37.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 42.20% gain in the past month and a 2.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.14% for EYEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.67% for EYEN’s stock, with a -91.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for EYEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EYEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2 based on the research report published on November 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EYEN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for EYEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

EYEN Trading at 28.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.09%, as shares surge +37.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYEN rose by +37.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2636. In addition, Eyenovia Inc saw -86.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYEN starting from Rowe Michael M, who purchase 27,071 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Aug 28 ’24. After this action, Rowe Michael M now owns 109,998 shares of Eyenovia Inc, valued at $14,077 using the latest closing price.

Rowe Michael M, the Chief Executive Officer of Eyenovia Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26 ’24, which means that Rowe Michael M is holding 82,927 shares at $28,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-815.16 for the present operating margin

-74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eyenovia Inc stands at -868.89. The total capital return value is set at 3.78. Equity return is now at value -388.03, with -263.55 for asset returns.

Based on Eyenovia Inc (EYEN), the company’s capital structure generated -6.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -46.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 236.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.