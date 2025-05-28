Expand Energy Corp (EXE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.14 in relation to its previous close of 115.96. However, the company has experienced a 3.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-20 that Here is how Expand Energy (EXE) and CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EXE is also noteworthy at 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 10 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EXE is 219.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. The average trading volume of EXE on May 28, 2025 was 4.71M shares.

EXE’s Market Performance

EXE stock saw an increase of 3.35% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.38% and a quarterly increase of 13.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for Expand Energy Corp (EXE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.41% for EXE stock, with a simple moving average of 22.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXE stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for EXE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXE in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $150 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXE reach a price target of $136. The rating they have provided for EXE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to EXE, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

EXE Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXE rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.26. In addition, Expand Energy Corp saw 17.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXE starting from DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $99.50 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR now owns 107,845 shares of Expand Energy Corp, valued at $248,750 using the latest closing price.

Russ Benjamin, the Former Officer of Expand Energy Corp, proposed sale 4,972 shares at $100.48 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02 ’25, which means that Russ Benjamin is holding shares at $499,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expand Energy Corp stands at -0.18. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -4.71 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Expand Energy Corp (EXE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.