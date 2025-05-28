Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has increased by 1.65 when compared to last closing price of 42.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Exelixis (EXEL) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) is above average at 19.55x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EXEL is 263.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXEL on May 28, 2025 was 3.00M shares.

EXEL’s Market Performance

The stock of Exelixis Inc (EXEL) has seen a -3.58% decrease in the past week, with a 15.12% rise in the past month, and a 16.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for EXEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.91% for EXEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXEL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EXEL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EXEL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $36 based on the research report published on February 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXEL reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for EXEL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2025.

EXEL Trading at 13.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +12.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL fell by -3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.69. In addition, Exelixis Inc saw 29.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from Haley Patrick J., who sale 34,387 shares at the price of $44.06 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Haley Patrick J. now owns 412,072 shares of Exelixis Inc, valued at $1,515,091 using the latest closing price.

Heyman Tomas J., the Director of Exelixis Inc, sale 4,544 shares at $44.29 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Heyman Tomas J. is holding 32,470 shares at $201,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33 for the present operating margin

0.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelixis Inc stands at 0.28. The total capital return value is set at 0.31. Equity return is now at value 30.22, with 22.82 for asset returns.

Based on Exelixis Inc (EXEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 718.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Exelixis Inc (EXEL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.