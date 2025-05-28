Examining the Volatility of Zenas Biopharma Inc’s (ZBIO) Stock

In the past week, ZBIO stock has gone down by -4.09%, with a monthly gain of 5.39% and a quarterly surge of 50.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.92% for Zenas Biopharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.45% for ZBIO’s stock, with a -10.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zenas Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ZBIO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZBIO is 10.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 47.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZBIO on May 28, 2025 was 174.78K shares.

ZBIO) stock’s latest price update

Zenas Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ZBIO)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.61 in comparison to its previous close of 11.43, however, the company has experienced a -4.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / If you suffered a loss on your Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information: https://zlk.com/pslra-1/zenas-biopharma-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=150440&wire=1&utm_campaign=14 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBIO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ZBIO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZBIO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $35 based on the research report published on March 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZBIO reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for ZBIO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 04th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ZBIO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

ZBIO Trading at 14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBIO fell by -4.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.41. In addition, Zenas Biopharma Inc saw 28.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBIO starting from MOULDER LEON O JR, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $6.67 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, MOULDER LEON O JR now owns 266,155 shares of Zenas Biopharma Inc, valued at $166,750 using the latest closing price.

Xiao Ting, the Director of Zenas Biopharma Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $7.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07 ’25, which means that Xiao Ting is holding 47,000 shares at $77,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.58 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zenas Biopharma Inc stands at -10.86. The total capital return value is set at -0.61. Equity return is now at value -115.47, with -85.03 for asset returns.

Based on Zenas Biopharma Inc (ZBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -112.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -163.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zenas Biopharma Inc (ZBIO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.