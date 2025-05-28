Examining the Volatility of Ventas Inc’s (VTR) Stock

The stock of Ventas Inc (VTR) has gone down by -1.53% for the week, with a -6.60% drop in the past month and a -6.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.89% for VTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.07% for VTR’s stock, with a 0.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) Right Now?

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VTR is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VTR is 449.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTR on May 28, 2025 was 3.32M shares.

VTR) stock’s latest price update

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.65 in relation to previous closing price of 65.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In conjunction with upcoming investor meetings, Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (the “Company,” “Ventas”) has issued a business update, which is available on the Company’s website. In addition, the Company announced today that management will make a presentation at Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference (the “Nareit Conference”) on June 3, 2025, at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The business update and Nareit Conference webcast and materials will be accessible on the Company’s w.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTR

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTR reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for VTR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to VTR, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

VTR Trading at -4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTR fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.33. In addition, Ventas Inc saw 8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTR starting from Probst Robert F, who proposed sale 17,374 shares at the price of $65.22 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Probst Robert F now owns shares of Ventas Inc, valued at $1,133,139 using the latest closing price.

Probst Robert F, the EVP and CFO of Ventas Inc, sale 69,592 shares at $64.59 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Probst Robert F is holding 168,364 shares at $4,495,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ventas Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 1.36, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Based on Ventas Inc (VTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.87 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ventas Inc (VTR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.